Police: 72-year-old Charlotte man who was reported missing found safe

A man who was reported missing Friday afternoon was found Saturday morning, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Ronald Myers, 72, was last seen on the 8000 block of Charter Oaks Lane around 4:10 p.m Friday.

CMPD tweeted around 2:44 a.m. Saturday morning that Myers was found in Virginia.

Update: Mr. Myers was located in Carroll County Virginia by the Carroll County Sherriff’s Office and is in good health. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 17, 2017

Police said Myers has a cognitive issue and may have been disoriented or confused. Officers said Myers was driving a green 2012 Kia Soul with NC tag EDW-3579.

Police say Myers may have been headed to Rockford, Illinois.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

