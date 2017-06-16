Police: 72-year-old Charlotte man who was reported missing found - | WBTV Charlotte

Police: 72-year-old Charlotte man who was reported missing found 'in good health'

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man who was reported missing Friday afternoon was found Saturday morning, police said. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Ronald Myers, 72, was last seen on the 8000 block of Charter Oaks Lane around 4:10 p.m Friday.

CMPD tweeted around 2:44 a.m. Saturday morning that Myers was found in Virginia.

Police said Myers has a cognitive issue and may have been disoriented or confused. Officers said Myers was driving a green 2012 Kia Soul with NC tag EDW-3579.

Police say Myers may have been headed to Rockford, Illinois.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

