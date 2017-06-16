Video shows ATV speed past driver on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte

A driver in Charlotte captured an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) flying by their car on Freedom Drive Thursday afternoon.

The driver told WBTV that the incident happened sometime between 5 and 6 p.m. They said they were on Freedom Drive headed toward Paw Creek Road when their dash cam recorded the dangerous driving.

In the video, a man is seen riding the ATV past the driver's car. The ATV comes from behind and speeds on the shoulder of the road before passing the car and weaving in front of another vehicle.

Some people who live in the area where this happened said it is not uncommon to see the ATVs being driven up and down city streets.

"Going down the road and they'll pass you doing wheelies, no helmets. Either fly by you or get in your lane and you have to pull to the right and almost cause an accident," said a woman who asked not to be identified.

Charlotte resident Nate Ballard said he has also seen people riding the ATVs around town. He doesn't think there was anything wrong with safely riding them in the streets.

"I didn't know it was illegal, I didn't know that. I thought it was perfectly fine, but not on the highway - that's dangerous," said Ballard.

Trooper Ray Pierce said it is illegal to ride ATVs on the city streets unless they are registered, licensed, and insured like a motorcycle.

"Anytime anything is 50-CC or higher, then it will go over 35 mph. Once a vehicle goes over 35 mph, then it has to basically be maintained or registered just like a motorcycle does," said Pierce.

Pierce said a helmet is also required if one intends to legally ride an ATV on public roads. He doesn't recommend riding them on the street though.

"They're called 'all-terrain vehicles' for a reason," said Pierce. "I wouldn't suggest riding one on the road."

