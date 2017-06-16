Video shows ATV speed past driver on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte

Ronald Myers, 72, was last seen on the 8000 block of Charter Oaks Lane around 4:10 p.m. He was driving a green 2012 Kia Soul with NC tag EDW-3579.More >>
In the video, a man is seen riding the ATV past the driver's car. The ATV comes from behind and speeds on the shoulder of the road before passing the car and weaving in front of another vehicle.
In all three case, the man is described as a black male between 25 and 30 years old. He is about 6-feet tall and has a thin build.
Users are taking prescription opioids such as hydrocodone, Oxycontin, and morphine to street drugs such as heroin and fentanyl - and becoming addicted at alarming rates.
More than 500 teenagers missed out on this employment opportunity. The mayor announced Friday she wants to increase the city's budget to provide employment opportunities for 1,000 students.
