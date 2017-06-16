Juneteenth celebration set for Saturday in Salisbury - | WBTV Charlotte

Juneteenth celebration set for Saturday in Salisbury

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, will be celebrated from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Kelsey-Scott Park, 1920 Old Wilkesboro Road.

The celebration will include free food, books, games and entertainment for all ages. The history of Juneteenth will be shared along with storytelling, African music and dance, spoken word, line dancing, vendors and music from Divided by Four.

Dignitaries on hand will include Mayor Karen Alexander and East Spencer Mayor Barbara Mallett.

Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, dates back to June 19, 1865. It commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas and, more generally, the emancipation of African-American slaves throughout the Confederate South.

Through the years, Juneteenth celebrations in the country have had a strong focus on education and achievements.

