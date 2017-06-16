East Spencer police seeking suspect in homicide

East Spencer police and the Rowan Sheriff's Office now say they know who killed Antonio Lee last Sunday, not they're trying to find him. On Sunday June 11, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office joined the East Spencer Police Department and SBI in an investigation into the death of Antonio Rashad Lee.,26. Lee was discovered shot and killed at 9:15AM Sunday morning, at 200 Grant Street, East Spencer, in the Weant Street Apartment Complex. During the course of th...More >>
East Spencer police and the Rowan Sheriff's Office now say they know who killed Antonio Lee last Sunday, not they're trying to find him. On Sunday June 11, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office joined the East Spencer Police Department and SBI in an investigation into the death of Antonio Rashad Lee.,26. Lee was discovered shot and killed at 9:15AM Sunday morning, at 200 Grant Street, East Spencer, in the Weant Street Apartment Complex. During the course of th...More >>
North Carolina's own "The Holderness Family" is at it again with another video that will make you laugh.. and cry from their hard case of the truth.More >>
North Carolina's own "The Holderness Family" is at it again with another video that will make you laugh.. and cry from their hard case of the truth.More >>
In all three case, the man is described as a black male between 25 and 30 years old. He is about 6-feet tall and has a thin build.More >>
In all three case, the man is described as a black male between 25 and 30 years old. He is about 6-feet tall and has a thin build.More >>
Police say they attempted to pull over a stolen gray Honda Accord on Albemarle Road at N. Sharon Amity Road around 11:21 a.m. and the driver started to stop.More >>
Police say they attempted to pull over a stolen gray Honda Accord on Albemarle Road at N. Sharon Amity Road around 11:21 a.m. and the driver started to stop.More >>
The incidents happened on the 1700 block of King Drive and on Ellis Street.More >>
The incidents happened on the 1700 block of King Drive and on Ellis Street.More >>