East Spencer police seeking suspect in homicide

East Spencer Police officers and the Rowan Sheriff's Office say they know who killed Antonio Lee last Sunday, and they're looking for help in finding that suspect.

On Sunday June 11, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office joined the East Spencer Police Department and SBI in an investigation into the death of Antonio Rashad Lee, 26.

Lee was discovered shot and killed at 9:15 am at 200 Grant Street, East Spencer, in the Weant Street Apartment Complex.

During the course of the investigation a suspect was developed known as “Mike Mike”.

Investigators continued the investigation during the week and identified “Mike Mike” as 32-year-old Howard Manuel Mickel III, of Greensboro.

Mickel has recently been seen in the East Spencer area, according to police.

Mickel has outstanding warrants in Guilford County for assault on a female.

As a result of this investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Mickel for first degree murder and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say Mickel is thought to be armed and dangerous, and possibly is still in the Salisbury area. Mickel has been added to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Most Wanted List.

Anyone with information on Mickel can contact Lt. D. Salgado at (704) 636-7111, or Lt. C. Moose at (704) 216-8687, or Det. Phillips at (704) 216-8684.

Callers can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.