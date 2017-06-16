Sex assault, peeping Tom incidents in north Charlotte possibly related

Police in north Charlotte are investigating a home invasion sexual assault and two peeping Tom incidents they believe may be linked to the same man.

Around 4:53 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a home on the 1900 block of Slater Ridge Drive after a female said she was sexually assaulted. The victim told police she was asleep when she woke up to a man fondling her. The victim said she screamed and the man ran from the home.

Less than two hours later at 6:21 a.m., CMPD got a call from another female who said a man was looking into her home on Grass Run Court through a window.

The day before on the 3800 block of Gold Nugget Court, a female said she saw a suspicious man in front of her home. When she went outside a short time later, she found one of her outside lawn chairs under a window.

In all three case, the man is described as a black male between 25 and 30 years old. He is about 6-feet tall and has a thin build.

Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

