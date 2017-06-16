Police respond to two separate stand-offs in Rock Hill Friday

Authorities in Rock Hill were called to two separate unrelated scenes Friday after two people barricaded themselves inside homes.

Rock Hill Police Captain Brent Allmon says Constables were serving an eviction notice to a home on the 1700 block of King Drive at 10:30 Friday morning.

The Constables say a 60-year-old man was making threats to harm them with a firearm. They then called Rock Hill Police.

The SWAT team and Bomb Squad responded to the call. There were reports of two women being held against their will inside the home. Captain Allmon said negotiators were able to get the two women out safely. They were talking to investigators about the incident.

Captain Allmon did not know their relationship to the suspect.

Just before 3:30 p.m., the man surrendered to police.

“He came outside. He is being transported by EMS for precautionary measures for a prior injury. He was able to walk out on his own from the scene here on King Drive,” Capt. Allmon said.

Police never found a firearm or weapon in the home. They say charges against the man are pending, following his release from the hospital.

Shortly after the barricaded incident on King Drive, Rock Hill Police got a call of another barricading incident on Ellis Street.

Captain Allmon says family members of a woman were concerned because she made suicidal statements to them. Officers tried to speak with the woman and that is when she barricaded herself in the home.

Because the SWAT team and Bomb Squad were already on scene at the King Drive incident, the York County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist.

As of 3:45 p.m., officers were still in negotiations with the woman.

