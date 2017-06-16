Viral video tackles trips to the beach before, and after, children

North Carolina's own "The Holderness Family" is at it again with another video that will make you laugh.. and cry from their hard case of the truth.

They first came to internet fame when they tackled the Chrismas Jammies video a couple of years ago. Now, they are taking on your trip to the beach: pre- and post-kids.

Parents Penn and Kim nail the difference between frolicking across the sand as a couple versus the ten-year journey's worth of things that you have to carry to get your kids to the beach. Not even to mention the music playlist differences!

They also tackle the difference between the carefree floating in the ocean pitted against the primal fear many parents feel when their children get too deep into the ocean with rip tides and oceanic wildlife.

You'll laugh your way through sand gags at the end of the video which takes a look at the amount of sand that leaves the beach with you - in your car and other places...

