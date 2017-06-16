Iredell man accused of strangling woman with belt during domestic situation

An Iredell County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he strangled a woman with a belt then contacted her in violation of his pretrial release conditions.

Michael Arlie Tarter, 38, is charged with assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, and violation of pretrial release conditions.

The initial incident, which officials say was domestic-related, happened on June 12. That's when Tarter was charged with assault on a female. For that charge he was given a $1,500 bond and ordered not to contact the victim.

The next day, investigators were following up with the victim when they learned Tarter had allegedly strangled the woman with a belt and tried to contact her while he was still in the detention center.

Due to the witness' statements, detectives filed the additional charges and his total bond was raised to $9,500.

