First of three Alevo job fairs held in Concord

The first of three job fairs to find workers for Concord based Alevo was held on Friday.

The company wants to fill over 200 manufacturing jobs at the Concord plant, located in what used to be the Philip Morris plant.

Alevo is a battery energy storage provider. The company is hiring experienced maintenance technicians, and is offering a signing bonus up to $1,000.

There are additional full-time positions to be filled include production technicians and chemical electrolyte technicians. Hourly rates start at $15.00 - $18.00 and come with full benefits.

Additional information about open positions can be found at www.alevo.com/careers.

According to a press release, Alevo is "redefining energy, leading the way in the development of energy storage technology. It is crucial to the growth of the manufacturing process that talented people are added to the team."

Additionally, Alevo supports "a diverse workforce, prides itself in having a strong leadership team, an empowered employee population and loyalty to the local community and environment."

The next Alevo Career Fair will be held on Wednesday, June 21st from 10 am– 12 pm, at the Cabarrus Business & Tech. Center (CBTC) in Room. 9286, 660 Concord Parkway North in Concord.

Officials said on Friday that a third event may also be scheduled in the coming weeks.

