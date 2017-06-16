Prevent car theft with tips from Toyota of N Charlotte

Summer is the time for relaxation at the beach and fun times with the family. However, for some people, this poses as a perfect opportunity to break into other people’s cars or commit car theft. Don’t let yourself be a victim this summer by following these tips from our team at Toyota of N Charlotte.

Tips to avoid car theft

Lock your car at all times – This applies even when you’re driving! Your car’s locks are one of the best defenses against car theft, so make sure to use them. They’ll deter those wanting to break in. So be sure to do this in the Charlotte area!

How to prevent car break-ins while in Charlotte

Park in a well-lit area – This is a great car hack to know when you’re going to be parking for an extended period of time.

No matter what, make sure you’re safe this summer! If you follow these tips for when you’re in Charlotte, you’ll lower you chances of being a victim of car theft. If you’d like more tips, or see what our parts center and service team suggests for your vehicle, visit Toyota of N Charlotte. We’re located at 13429 Statesville Road, which is Exit 23 off I-77 in Huntersville.