CMS Summer Learning Day is a success

Hundreds of students came to ImaginOn Friday to participate in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) Summer Learning Day. This is the fourth year for this event.

"It is critical that our students continue to learn over the summer," CMS Virtual Learning Specialist Valerie Davis said. "Keep their mind fresh and continue to read over the summer."

Students participated in educational games, learned how to create a book, did arts and craft, had a physical education class where students had to read what exercise to do next, and a dance class. The dance class was new this year. Students dances and learned a lesson from the song "Watch Me Whip."

"A song that is pretty popular," Davis said. "But to actually learn the counts and notes and how to read the notes."

Organizers wanted reading and rhythm to come together to emphasize to students and parents learning just doesn't happen inside a school house.

"Anytime you are out you are learning," Davis said. "If you are at a movie theater - awesome time to practice reading. You have credits that run. You have commercials that run - concession stands."

Students had a good time on the Summer Learning Day. They recognize the importance of the day and their education.

"It's good to read," CMS Student Gary Davis said. "Cause it helps with your brain and it helps you focus."

At the end of the event students received a free book to keep their skills up during the summer. Organizers say they ran out of books. They passed out nearly 500 of them.

