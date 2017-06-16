CMS Summer Learning Day is a success

Members of the North Carolina Senate Commerce and Insurance Committee reportedly voted Thursday to add language to a bill that would give Duke an extra year to identify a third coal ash pond that it would excavate and recycle into concrete.More >>
"It is critical that our students continue to learn over the summer," CMS Virtual Learning Specialist Valerie Davis said. "Keep their mind fresh and continue to read over the summer."More >>
Police say they attempted to pull over a stolen gray Honda Accord on Albemarle Road at N. Sharon Amity Road around 11:21 a.m. and the driver started to stop.More >>
Mooresville police say a woman told police her husband, 41-year-old Dan Costner, assaulted her and threatened her with a knife before barricading himself and their two children, age 2 and 7.More >>
Rowan County Emergency Services posted photos of the crash, which happened in the 1000 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.More >>
