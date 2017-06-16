Three arrested in east Charlotte police chase, crash - | WBTV Charlotte

Three arrested in east Charlotte police chase, crash

(WBTV Sky3) (WBTV Sky3)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Three people were arrested in a police chase and crash in east Charlotte Friday. 

A source says they took one of the suspects into custody at the Delta Crossings Apartments on Delta Crossing Lane, located just off of E W.T. Harris Boulevard. 

The trio involved stole a vehicle before striking two police cars and a building, officers say. 

From our WBTV Sky3, it appeared that a gray car was involved. 

No names have been released. 

Powered by Frankly