16-year-old, two others arrested in east Charlotte police chase, crash

Three people, including a 16-year-old boy, were arrested after a police chase and crash in east Charlotte Friday.

Police say they attempted to pull over a stolen gray Honda Accord on Albemarle Road at N. Sharon Amity Road around 11:21 a.m. and the driver started to stop.

"As an officer was getting out of his vehicle, a suspect then backed the stolen vehicle into the officer’s door, striking the officer," police say.

The suspect drove off but got stuck in heavy traffic. In an attempt to escape, police say the suspects put the car in reverse and struck an unmarked police car behind his vehicle.

The trio continued onto Barcliff Drive where they reportedly struck a building and ran off.

The three were taken into custody a short time later.

Theodore Gregory, 16, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony speed to elude arrest, three counts of hit and run/property damage only, assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, assault with a deadly weapon, and resist/obstruct/delay a public officer.

Police say no serious injuries were reported in the incident.

The names of the other two involved have not been released.

