Want to see (a very) pregnant Serena Williams playing tennis? Watch

International tennis star Serena Williams is expecting a baby this fall, but she’s not putting down her racquet anytime soon.

Williams posted on her Instagram a video of her playing tennis this week.

Williams hasn’t played professionally since beating sister Venus Williams at the Australian Open in January. Serena, 35, posted a pregnancy photo in April to announce she is expecting her first child with fiance’ Alexis Ohanian, 34.

