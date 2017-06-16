One arrested in Davidson park sex assault case

One person was arrested in a reported sexual assault at Fisher Farm Park in Davidson Thursday.

Officials with the town of Davidson says police were called to a sexual assault and attempted rape at the park on Shearer Road.

The suspect and victim knew each other, and that the suspect is now in custody, officials say.

“We had to ask many park visitors, including mountain bikers and dog walkers, to leave Fisher Farm while we got the situation under control and began conducting our investigation,” Davidson Police Chief Jeanne Miller said. “We wanted to provide an update to citizens to let them know that the park is closed, but that there are no safety threats.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are assisting the Davidson Police Department in the investigation.

The park was expected to reopen Friday.

