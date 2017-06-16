Man barricaded inside Iredell County home causes nearby road closures

Roads in Iredell County were closed Friday morning due to a man barricaded inside a home, police said.

Police say the man was barricaded inside his home on West Iredell Avenue, closing Iredell Avenue at Broad Street and at the intersection of Patterson Avenue and Moore Avenue.

North Academy Street is also closed at West Moore Avenue and at Academy Street and Tunnel Road.

The situation, believed to be domestic, was resolved just before 8:15 a.m.

