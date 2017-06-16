Iredell Co. man accused of assaulting wife, barricading self in home with children

Roads in Iredell County were closed Friday morning due to a domestic situation with a man barricaded inside a home, police said.

It happened around 4:11 a.m. at a home on West Iredell Avenue.

Mooresville police say a woman told police her husband, 41-year-old Dan Costner, assaulted her and threatened her with a knife before barricading himself and their two children, age 2 and 7.

The incident shut down Iredell Avenue at Broad Street, Patterson Avenue and at Moore Avenue.

North Academy Street was also closed at West Moore Avenue, Academy Street and Tunnel Road.

The roads reopened after Costner surrendered, around 7:55 a.m.

Costner was charged with assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present.

He is being held at the Iredell County Jail without bond.

