Crash shuts down South Boulevard at Scaleybark Road

One person was injured in a crash that shut down part of South Boulevard Friday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a car hit two power poles in the 4200 block of South Boulevard near Scaleybark Road, shutting down all lanes and leaving more than 1,000 homes without power.

It happened around 6:14 a.m.

By 9:40 a.m., the majority of power had been restored in the area, according to Duke Energy's Outage Map.

One person went to Carolinas Medical Center in unknown condition.

