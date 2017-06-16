1 struck by lightning during thunderstorm in west Charlotte

A person was struck by lightning and hospitalized with minor injuries during a strong thunderstorm in west Charlotte on Thursday night.

The person was hit in the 3300 block of Freedom Drive in west Charlotte at about 8:40 p.m., Medic reported. Medic took the person to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

About 1,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in Mecklenburg County at 9 p.m.

The storm knocked out the video link on the stage at Ovens Auditorium during the sold-out performance by YouTube sensation DanTDM, said Betsy Rosen, who attended the performance. “And now this star with 15 million subscribers is doing q&a with audience,” Rosen emailed the Observer from the show.

The storm hit central Mecklenburg County with wind gusts up to 40 mph shortly before 8:30 p.m., including uptown, according to the National Weather Service.

Up to an inch of rain fell during the storm, meteorologists said.