Man dies week after being shot outside west Charlotte convenience store

One of two people seriously injured in a west Charlotte shooting last Friday has died.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened June 9 around 9:28 p.m. in the parking lot of a Exxon station in the 3200 block of Queen City Drive.

Cornelius Drayton, 37, died Thursday at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia from injuries sustained in the shooting, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

Police said several people met outside the Exxon station to conduct a drug sale. Officers said an altercation took place between three people who were inside a Honda Accord and then shots were fired.

The driver of the Honda Accord then drove away from the store while being chased by a second vehicle, CMPD said. Police said shots were then fired between the two vehicles.

Officers said the driver of the Honda Accord ultimately stopped at the Kangaroo Express on Wilkinson Boulevard. Two of the three people inside the vehicle were shot, according to police.

Both of the victims were taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia with life-threatening gunshot wounds, officers said. Police said one of the victims was then airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center-Main.

The driver of the Honda Accord was not injured in the shooting. CMPD said the driver was taken to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to be interviewed.

Police have not said whether the people in the second vehicle have been arrested.

Officers said they received a 911 call from a person who said one of the vehicles involved had wrecked on I-85 Service Road. The vehicle that had reportedly wrecked was not located, police said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

