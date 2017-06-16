Police: Trio crashes stolen car into south Charlotte home during - | WBTV Charlotte

Police: Trio crashes stolen car into south Charlotte home during chase

(Micah Smith | WBTV) (Micah Smith | WBTV)
Davis (Source: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office) Davis (Source: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One man was in a police chase and crash Friday morning in south Charlotte. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say three men stole a woman's orange Dodge Caliber around 12:34 a.m. on Huningtowne Farms Lane before driving off and crashing into a house in the 1400 block of Springwood Lane.

Xavier Davis, 23, was arrested in the chase. 

Davis was charged with common law robbery, assault on a female and larceny. 

The names of the others involved have not been released. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly