Police: Trio crashes stolen car into south Charlotte home during chase

One man was in a police chase and crash Friday morning in south Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say three men stole a woman's orange Dodge Caliber around 12:34 a.m. on Huningtowne Farms Lane before driving off and crashing into a house in the 1400 block of Springwood Lane.

Xavier Davis, 23, was arrested in the chase.

Davis was charged with common law robbery, assault on a female and larceny.

The names of the others involved have not been released.

