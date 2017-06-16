Snakes, other animals slowing investigation

Good morning to you! It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. Today is Friday, June 16. I wanted to send you this quick note to tell you about what's going on in our area. There are quite a few stories to catch you up on this morning. We're live on air when you wake up. Turn on WBTV News This Morning right now!

A homicide investigation in Chesterfield County is hitting a snag. Deputies encountered a home full of venomous pet snakes and other animals! Thirty-three year-old Freddie Lee Herman was found shot to death in the home. How will this unexpected discovery impact finding his killer? WBTV's Mark Davenport will have explain in a live report at 5 a.m.

The family of Keith Lamont Scott are exercising their right to appeal. Scott was killed by a CMPD officer last September, which led to violent protests in Charlotte. The family is fighting the ruling that the officer who killed Scott did nothing wrong. We'll tell you when the appeal will be taken up by the Citizens Review Board.

A lot of support at the Congressional charity baseball game. The game went on as planned a day after a gunman opened fire on lawmakers during a practice session. We'll show you the support they received at the game and what the winners did with the trophy in honor of Majority Whip Steve Scalise who is still n the hospital.

Your money matters. Some county leaders say taxpayer dollars should be used on what YOU voted for... not on the multi-million dollar plan to renovate Memorial Stadium in Elizabeth for Major League Soccer. What are those other projects? We're talking about it at 5:30 a.m.

Mother Emanuel AME church begins commemorative events leading up to the two year anniversary of the massacre, that left nine church members dead. The events planned will focus on healing, reflection and action.

Don't know about you but I have heard a lot of people talk about the controversial "Thirteen Reason Why" show on TV. The author behind the book is teaming up with a local library to talk about mental health.

WEATHER CHANGES: We're going to be getting a break from the heatwave! We hit 93 degrees yesterday! Meteorologist Lindsay Tapases has the most accurate forecast to let you know what to expect as we head into the weekend!

