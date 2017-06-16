Fire truck show at NC Transportation Museum

The N.C. Transportation Museum’s 3rd Annual Fire Truck Festival will be the biggest yet, according to a press release from the NCTM.

Event organizers have confirmed more than 70 pieces of firefighting equipment to be displayed. Fire trucks will arrive from four different states for the June 24 event, which will also feature a historic Charlotte Fire Department steam-powered pumper, the 200th anniversary of the Salisbury Fire Department, a fire truck parade, and the Norfolk Southern Lawmen Band giving a special tribute to a founding member.

Last year’s Fire Truck Festival saw the best turn-out for a single day event in the museum’s recent history, with some 3500 attendees. A tremendous social media response, an increase in the number of fire departments represented, and community excitement indicate the event will draw an even bigger crowd in 2017.

The main attraction is, of course, the largest gathering of fire trucks for a public event in the state of North Carolina. Fire trucks, emergency vehicles, the N.C. Forest Service helicopter, kids’ activities, and rescue demonstrations will all be a part of the event. Parents and kids will have a chance to see the fire trucks up close, while firemen from each department will be ready to answer questions, show off the equipment, and pose for pictures.

The grand finale will feature a parade of fire trucks, departing from the site’s main parking lot, heading south on S. Salisbury Avenue, returning to the museum grounds at the pedestrian crossing, and continuing to the Bob Julian Roundhouse for photos.

Special offerings for 2017 include the 200th anniversary celebration of Salisbury Fire Department. The department will publicly debut their newly restored 1941 American LaFrance fire truck, along with other 200th anniversary-themed offerings.

The Charlotte Fire Department will show off a modern fire truck, and a true piece of history. The department is bringing their horse-drawn Metropolitan Steam Fire Engine 2813, nicknamed “Old Sue.” The department has maintained the pumper engine since its initial purchase by the city in 1902. It is one of the few remaining horse-drawn and steam-powered pumpers. “Old Sue” will be steaming during a special demonstration at 1 p.m.

The N.C. Forest Service will prove that not all firefighting takes place using trucks and hoses, as they fly in, weather permitting, aboard one of the department’s five N.C. Forest Service helicopters.

Music will be provided by special guests, the Norfolk Southern Lawmen Band. Founded by a group of railroad policemen who enjoyed pickin' and singin', the Norfolk Southern Lawmen are one of the nation's top corporate entertainers. Employed by Norfolk Southern, they are full-time professional musicians who log some 250 performances a year.

The band’s 2015 release, “Behind the Badge,” is a tribute to all first responders, and promises to be a hit when performed at the festival. A more personal tribute by the band will be featured at 11am, when founding member Forrest Jarrett, himself a 37-year railroad policeman, will receive special recognition. Earlier this year, Jarrett was a recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the state’s highest honor for public service

Other Fire Truck Festival offerings will include a smokehouse provided by the Salisbury Fire Department, a fire-themed obstacle course provided by the Thomasville Fire Department, bounce houses, fire and rescue Wii games for the kids, crafts and coloring sheets, and other activities.

The event is being offered at the museum’s regular admission price, $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and military, and $4 for children 3-12. Admission plus the onsite train ride is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military, and $8 for children 3-12. Children 2 and under are free.

Admission to the show also includes admission to the N.C. Transportation Museum, including all museum exhibits and views of the 60-acre historic site, the former Spencer Shops locomotive repair facility.

Advance purchase is recommended. Tickets may be purchased online at www.nctrans.org.

