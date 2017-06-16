Centerview Avenue in China Grove to close temporarily

The N.C. Transportation Museum’s 3rd Annual Fire Truck Festival will be the biggest yet, according to a press release from the NCTM.More >>
A portion of Centerview Avenue between North Main Street and North Bostian Street will be closed to drivers for one day while crews work to correct settling asphalt at the railroad crossing in Rowan County.More >>
Ricco McHam was supposed to show up for court on Thursday, but didn’t. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says he cut his bracelet and took off.More >>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.More >>
The puppies' owner, 34-year-old Latoya Reid, was reportedly getting her hair done at a nearby salon. She was arrested for ill treatment on animals and possession of marijuana.More >>
