Centerview Avenue in China Grove to close temporarily

A portion of Centerview Avenue between North Main Street and North Bostian Street will be closed to drivers for one day while crews work to correct settling asphalt at the railroad crossing in Rowan County.

Crews will close the road at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 19. It is scheduled to reopen at 9 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists traveling through the area should use the U.S. 29 connector, N.C. 152 and North Main Street to detour around the closure.

Transportation officials advise drivers to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

