CMPD searching for homicide suspect, repeat offender after ankle monitor cut

A Charlotte homicide suspect and known repeat offender is on the run after CMPD says he cut his GPS device Thursday.

Last year, a judge set a $200,000 bond for Ricco McHam, who is accused of shooting and killing a man last Fourth of July.

The 19-year-old was able to make bond and was required to wear an ankle monitor.

McHam was supposed to show up for court on Thursday, but didn’t. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says he cut his bracelet and took off.

Marcus Philemon, the founder of "Court Watch," a local group that keeps a close eye on cases in Mecklenburg County, especially involving repeat offenders like McHam, predicted this.

“I'm not surprised. He actually lasted a little longer out than we had expected,” Philemon said.

Philemon has been following McHam over three years and through dozens of arrests. After his murder charge, Philemon questioned why he was given bond in the first place.

"Why you would set a bond so low to allow a murder suspect with a track record to get even remotely close to where they could bond out, it's an injustice to the community," Philemon said. "We'll never know why a judge decided to reduce the bond so low to where this individual could bond out".

He did and now Philemon worries what he'll do next since he's already facing a murder charge.

"What does he have to lose? He's been arrested 25 times in three years," he said.

Police say McHam cut his monitor in the 4800 block of Park Road. They ask you to call Crimestoppers or 911 immediately if you spot him.

