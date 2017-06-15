Former candidate for sheriff arrested for impersonating an officer

A man who was at one time a candidate for sheriff in Rowan County has now been charged with impersonating an officer.

Brian Douglas Kiever, 54, was on Thursday and charged with one count of impersonating a police officer. A deputy with the Rowan Sheriff's Office served the warrant, which was initiated by the Kannapolis Police Department.

According to the warrant, Kiever "unlawfully and willfully did falsely represent to (complainant) that the defendant was a sworn law enforcement officer by verbally informing (complainant) that the defendant was a sworn police officer."

The warrant goes on to say that Kiever "verbally informed (complainant) that he was a police officer and he would have him charged as a felony. Defendant flipped an ID quickly to show (complainant) he was a police officer but did not keep it open long enough to confirm identification."

Kiever was given a court date of July 20.

Kiever ran against Sheriff Kevin Auten in the 2014 election and collected approximately 10% of the vote.

In the past Kiever has said that he is a former deputy and police officer who has worked for several federal agencies including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

