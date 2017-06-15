Venomous snakes, other animals slow SC deadly shooting investigation

Deputies in Chesterfield County, SC, are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead outside a home full of venomous pet snakes and malnourished dogs Thursday.

The man, later identified as 33-year-old Freddie Lee Herman, was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road. Officials say he had been shot multiple times.

Neighbors reported hearing an argument followed by gunshots at the home between 12:30 and 1 a.m. but did not check on Herman until the afternoon because it was "not unusual for gunshots to be fired at the home in the middle of the night," according to the report.

Investigators said "several malnourished pit bulls, as well as around 30 box turtles and some wild pigs that had been caged" were found at the home. Inside, deputies found aquariums with rattlesnakes, copperheads, pythons, a cobra, and at least two snapping turtles.

MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS

A company specializing in venomous snake removal was called in to help clear the scene. Chesterfield County Animal Control is also assisting at the scene.

Investigators have not said if they are looking for any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office at 843-623-2101.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.