Man found shot to death in Chesterfield County yard

Deputies in Chesterfield County, SC, are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a yard Thursday.

The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road. The victim, whose name has not been released, was reportedly shot.

Investigators have not said when they believe the man was killed or if they are looking for any suspects.

No further information has been made available.

