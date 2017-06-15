Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in east Charlott - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in east Charlotte

One person was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in east Charlotte Thursday.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Central Avenue and Rosehaven Drive. Medic said the victim was taken to Novant Presbyterian with very serious injuries.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

No names have been released.

