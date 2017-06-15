I-77 contractors slapped with another penalty

According to Salisbury Police, officers received a call around 3:16 a.m. of a man wearing a kilt who was climbing onto an awning in the 100 block of East Innes in Salisbury.More >>
According to Salisbury Police, officers received a call around 3:16 a.m. of a man wearing a kilt who was climbing onto an awning in the 100 block of East Innes in Salisbury.More >>
Members of the North Carolina Senate Commerce and Insurance Committee reportedly voted Thursday to add language to a bill that would give Duke an extra year to identify a third coal ash pond that it would excavate and recycle into concrete.More >>
Members of the North Carolina Senate Commerce and Insurance Committee reportedly voted Thursday to add language to a bill that would give Duke an extra year to identify a third coal ash pond that it would excavate and recycle into concrete.More >>
A deputy pulled a pickup truck over for minor violations and as he approached the vehicle, according to officials, he smelled chemicals.More >>
A deputy pulled a pickup truck over for minor violations and as he approached the vehicle, according to officials, he smelled chemicals.More >>
On Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation penalized I-77 Mobility Partners nearly $415,000 for lane closures that violated the contract in May.More >>
On Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation penalized I-77 Mobility Partners nearly $415,000 for lane closures that violated the contract in May.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 east near Exit 154 at Old Mocksville Road.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 east near Exit 154 at Old Mocksville Road.More >>