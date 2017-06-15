Police: York County woman escapes handcuffs, back of police vehicle

A woman escaped out of handcuffs and from the back of a police car in York County Wednesday, officers said Thursday.

According to the York County Police Department, officers responded to a shoplifting call around 5:37 p.m. at the Dollar General on Filbert Highway.

Officers said they found Rhonda Denine Ramirez walking across the road in the Bi-Low parking lot. Police took Ramirez back to the Dollar General where she was identified as the shoplifter.

Ramirez was then placed in handcuffs and placed in the back a police car, according to police. When the officer was speaking with someone inside the store, Ramirez was able to get out of her handcuffs and escape from the patrol vehicle, according to officers.

Police said that Ramirez was found a short distance behind the Dollar General where she was then re-arrested. Ramirez was taken to jail and charged with shoplifting, public disorderly conduct and a pending charge for escape.

It is unclear whether any factors contributed to Ramirez's escape.

The York County police chief released this statement Thursday:

Although Ramirez was not a threat to anyone, and she was apprehended in close proximity to the original incident location, YPD is conducting an internal investigation into the factors that led to her escape, as there appear to have been violations of departmental policy pertaining to custody and proper handling of prisoners.

No other information has been released.

