Part of Shive Road in Rowan to close

N.C. Department of Transportation contractors will soon begin work replacing the Shive Road bridge over Second Creek, forcing a three-month closure.

“The design of the original bridge is outdated and no longer meets the demands of the traffic using it,” said Senior Assistant Resident Engineer Larry Shaver.

Local traffic will still be able to access locations on either side of the bridge up to the point of closure at the bridge construction area.

The portion of road will be closed from Monday, June 19, until work is complete on Oct. 2, weather permitting.

Motorists will be able to use Shuping Mill Road, Old Beatty Ford Road and Organ Church Road to detour around the closure.

This project is part of the department’s overall bridge program to improve the condition of the state’s bridges and ensure the safety of drivers who rely on them.

NCDOT reminds motorists to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

