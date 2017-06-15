Only double-decker carousel in NC now open in Kannapolis

According to the York County Police Department, officers responded to a shoplifting call around 5:37 p.m. at the Dollar General on Filbert Highway.More >>
The defense team in the disputed murder conviction of Mark Carver have asked a judge to hold prosecutor Locke Bell in contempt of court for failing to turn over promised evidence.More >>
N.C. Department of Transportation contractors will soon begin work replacing the Shive Road bridge over Second Creek, forcing a three-month closure.More >>
The double decker Carousel at Village Park in Kannapolis is now open for the young and young at heart to enjoy.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 east near Exit 154 at Old Mocksville Road.More >>
