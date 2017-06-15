Only double-decker carousel in NC now open in Kannapolis

The double decker Carousel at Village Park in Kannapolis is now open for the young and young at heart to enjoy.

This unique park feature is the only double decker carousel in North Carolina. A 1989 Bertazzon Carousel, it was manufactured in Italy, and has 1,800 lights, Brazilian oak decking, and charming handpainted Venetian murals. The distinctive carousel horses rotate to carnival music. Carousels first originated at fairs in Europe in the 17th century.

Carousels mimicked the tradition of knights on horses as they jousted in tournaments of skill and athleticism. The ride accommodates approximately 60 people and is handicap accessible. The carousel is housed in a beautiful structure to protect it from the weather.

Nearby, there is also a newly installed soothing water feature. Using rocks, grasses and other natural elements the waterfall feature is a great place to relax and enjoy the park.

The carousel and water feature will be two new favorite places you’ll want to visit regularly in Kannapolis.

The carousel will have the same hours as the Splash Pad and Rotary Train Express: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday thru Saturday and noon – 6 p.m. on Sunday. Each ride is $1.50. Village Park is located at 700 West C Street.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.