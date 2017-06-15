Crash involving military vehicle shuts down I-40 east in Iredell Co

It is unclear whether anyone was injured when a military vehicle crashed in Iredell County Thursday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 east near Exit 154 at Old Mocksville Road.

All of the lanes are closed and are expected to reopen before 12:30 p.m., the NCDOT states.

The military vehicle was on its side off of the interstate, according to WBTV's Sky3.

No other information has been released.

