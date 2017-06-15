Crash involving military vehicle shuts down I-40 east in Iredell - | WBTV Charlotte

Crash involving military vehicle shuts down I-40 east in Iredell Co

(WBTV's Sky3) (WBTV's Sky3)
(WBTV's Sky3) (WBTV's Sky3)
(WBTV's Sky3) (WBTV's Sky3)
IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

It is unclear whether anyone was injured when a military vehicle crashed in Iredell County Thursday afternoon. 

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 east near Exit 154 at Old Mocksville Road. 

All of the lanes were closed for a short period of time Thursday and reopened around 12:30 p.m., the NCDOT reported. 

The military vehicle was on its side off of the interstate, according to WBTV's Sky3. 

No other information has been released. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly