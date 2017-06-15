Morganton teen facing statutory rape charges

A Morganton teen was arrested in connection to having sexual contact with a girl when she was 11-years-old, deputies said.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, an 18-year-old was arrested and charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree statutory rape.

Deputies said the male teen is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a female when she was 11 and when he was 15 and 16.

The incident occurred multiple times in 2015 and 2016, the sheriff's office said.

