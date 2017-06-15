Morganton teen facing statutory rape charges

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 east near Exit 154 at Old Mocksville Road.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 east near Exit 154 at Old Mocksville Road.More >>
According to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Taylon Samuel Nelon Williams was charged with two counts of first-degree statutory rape.More >>
According to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Taylon Samuel Nelon Williams was charged with two counts of first-degree statutory rape.More >>
Fire heavily damaged a home on Old Concord Road on Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the call just before 4:30 at a home in the 5400 block of Old Concord Road.More >>
Fire heavily damaged a home on Old Concord Road on Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the call just before 4:30 at a home in the 5400 block of Old Concord Road.More >>
According to Salisbury Police, officers received a call around 3:16 a.m. of a man wearing a kilt who was climbing onto an awning in the 100 block of East Innes in Salisbury.More >>
According to Salisbury Police, officers received a call around 3:16 a.m. of a man wearing a kilt who was climbing onto an awning in the 100 block of East Innes in Salisbury.More >>
Bank of America is laying off an undisclosed number of technology workers in Charlotte, the latest job cuts to hit the second-largest U.S. bank.More >>
Bank of America is laying off an undisclosed number of technology workers in Charlotte, the latest job cuts to hit the second-largest U.S. bank.More >>