Police: Man climbs roof of Salisbury store wearing kilt, armed with gun, hatchet

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

Multiple weapons were seized from a man after he climbed onto the roof of a Salisbury store Thursday morning, police said. 

According to Salisbury Police, officers received a call around 3:16 a.m. of a man wearing a kilt who was climbing onto an awning in the 100 block of East Innes in downtown Salisbury. 

Police, who identified the man as 43-year-old Brian Timothy Allen, said he then climbed onto the roof of a nail salon. 

An officer who was on the roof says Allen was "rolling around" near the AC unit. 

Allen was armed with several knives, a tactical vest, a Walther handgun and a tactical hatchet. Allen cooperated with police, according to officials.

The fire department used a bucket truck to bring Allen down from the roof. 

Allen's wrist was bleeding.  He told police he had cut it while he was climbing onto a railing to get on the roof.

Before he left a bar, Allen allegedly said he was going to get a gun and "was going to shoot anyone who said anything to him," according to police. 

Allen received a citation for carrying a concealed weapon after consuming alcohol. 

There were no injuries reported in this incident.

No other information has been released. 

