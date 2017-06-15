Fire destroys Rowan County home, no injuries reported

No one was injured when a fire heavily damaged a home on Old Concord Road in Salisbury Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the call just before 4:30 at a home in the 5400 block of Old Concord Road. The house is near the intersection of Webb Road.

Crews said the fire started around an outlet. The resident told firefighters he had been having problems with his breakers tripping for several weeks.

The man was at work when the fire started, the fire marshal said.

The home was destroyed in the fire, firefighters said.

No other information has been released.

