Five busted, facing drug charges in Lincoln Co undercover drug operation

According to Salisbury Police, officers received a call around 3:16 a.m. of a man wearing a kilt who was climbing onto an awning in the 100 block of East Innes in Salisbury.More >>
Fire heavily damaged a home on Old Concord Road on Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the call just before 4:30 at a home in the 5400 block of Old Concord Road.More >>
Bank of America is laying off an undisclosed number of technology workers in Charlotte, the latest job cuts to hit the second-largest U.S. bank.More >>
A North Carolina man who mounted an armed siege of a Washington, D.C., pizza joint after being convinced it hid a child sex ring tied to Hillary Clinton apologized for his “foolish and reckless” actions in a letter to his judge.More >>
The parent of a recent graduate of East Rowan High School wants to know why that school's former principal refused to let his son wear his Marine uniform at the recent graduation.More >>
