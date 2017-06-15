Five busted, facing drug charges in Lincoln Co undercover drug operation

Four people have been arrested and one is being sought for selling methamphetamine and heroin to undercover detectives in Lincoln County, according to deputies.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, five people face drug charges after the conclusion of several undercover operations targeting methamphetamine and heroin sales.

The sheriff's office said detectives used surveillance techniques to purchase the drugs over a three to four month time frame in early 2017.

Rusty Dewayne Johnson, 28, of Vale, was charged with two felony counts of sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance. Johnson received a $50,000 secured bond.

Michael Shawn Yoder, 40, of Vale, was charged with one felony count of sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. Yoder received a $40,000 secured bond.

Christopher Lee Hayes, 43, of Vale, was charged with one felony count each of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances. Deputies said Hayes was already in jail on an unrelated drug charge.

Morgan Gabrielle Ellis, 22, of Lincolnton, was charged with one felony count each of sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance. Ellis received a $40,000 secured bond.

Jarvis Leonard Miller, 32, of Maiden, has been charged with one felony count each of sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance. Miller has not been located by officials and has yet to be served with the outstanding warrant, according to deputies.

