Work to begin on roundabout at busy Charlotte area intersection

CHARLOTTE, NC (Joe Marusak/The Charlotte Observer) - Work could begin as early as next week on a roundabout at N.C. 51 and Idlewild Road in Union County, bordering Matthews and Mint Hill.

The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $1.8 million contract for the roundabout, the county announced on Wednesday.

Blythe Construction Inc., the lead contractor, can start on the project as early as Monday, according to the county. The project is scheduled to be finished by Sept. 8.

Crews intend to close the intersection for two months beginning on June 23. Drivers will still have access to businesses.

Blythe must have the road back open to traffic in its final pattern by Aug. 18, before school resumes, according to the county. Additional work can continue with lane closures once the road opens.

These detours will be posted for drivers:

? Idlewild Road from Margaret Wallace Road: Traffic will be detoured from Idlewild Road to Margaret Wallace Road.

Drivers will turn right and follow Margaret Wallace Road to Sam Newell Road, turning left and following to U.S. 74 East. Drivers will take the ramp to the I-485 Outer Loop and follow to Idlewild Road, exit 49. A left turn will take drivers back toward the road closure, and a right turn will take them toward Hemby Bridge.

? Idlewild Road from Union County: Traffic will be detoured from Idlewild Road to the I-485 Outer Loop to Lawyers Road, exit 47.

Drivers will exit the interstate and turn left, following Lawyers Road toward Mint Hill. Crossing N.C. 51, drivers will turn left at Lebanon Road, then bear right to Margaret Wallace Road. Drivers can then turn left on Idlewild Road toward the road closure, or turn right toward Harris Boulevard.

? N.C. 51 from Mint Hill: Traveling south on N.C. 51, drivers will turn left on Lawyers Road, following to Interstate 485 and taking the exit to the Outer Loop toward Matthews. Drivers will exit to U.S. 74 West, exit 51A, and follow to N.C. 51. A left turn lets drivers continue south on N.C. 51 to Matthews, and a right turn will return traffic toward the road closure.