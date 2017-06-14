Work to begin on roundabout at busy Charlotte area intersection

Crews intend to close the intersection for two months beginning on June 23. Drivers will still have access to businesses.More >>
According to the report, the body was "partially submerged in the creek. It took several hours for investigators to get to and process the difficult crime scene location."More >>
A 'knock and announce' search warrant, sometimes referred to as a 'no-knock' warrant was used on Wednesday at a home on South Clay Street, according to a press release.More >>
The parent of a recent graduate of East Rowan High School wants to know why that school's former principal refused to let his son wear his Marine uniform at the recent graduation.More >>
The incident happened before 7 p.m. on the 4800 block of Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road, just north of Wesley Chapel.More >>
