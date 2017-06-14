Woman's body found in creek in Statesville

Police in Statesville are working to identify a woman who was found dead in a creek Wednesday.

Just after 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Rolling Lane and Diamond Street after the body of a deceased black female was found in a creek behind a home.

According to the report, the body was "partially submerged in the creek. It took several hours for investigators to get to and process the difficult crime scene location."

Neighbors said that a contractor working on a home near the creek noticed the body first. The contractor knocked on Craven McCoy's door, whose backyard runs up to the creek.

"At first I couldn't tell whether [the woman] had clothes on or not, but the body was nude," McCoy said.

He said the woman was lying partially in the water, near a drainage tunnel. He said she was face up and appeared to have been there for several days.

"It really shook me up," said Sadie McCoy, who has lived at the home on the corner of Diamond Street and Rolling Lane for most of her life. "I've never seen anything like this."

"It's frightening, really messed me up today, I thought I'd never see it in my own backyard," Craven McCoy said.

Investigators say the woman's identity is still unknown, adding, "It is still too early to speculate on whether this is the missing woman, Deborah Sabra," who went missing on June 1.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place at Baptist Hospital Thursday.

No further information has been released.

