Man reported missing in west Charlotte Wednesday found safe

Police in Charlotte a man reported missing in west Charlotte Wednesday has been found safe.

Isaac Montague, 20, was reported missing after he was last seen at his home on the 1200 block of Eagle Rock Lane in northwest Charlotte before he left on foot.

Officials said Thursday that Montague had been found safe and had been reunited with his family.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.