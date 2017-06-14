CMPD searching for missing man with cognitive issues

Police in Charlotte are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man with cognitive issues.

Isaac Montague, 20, was last seen at his home on the 1200 block of Eagle Rock Lane in northwest Charlotte before he left on foot.

Officials say he likes to frequent restaurants in the Freedom Drive area, but that he also uses public transportation and could be elsewhere.

Montague is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'8" tall and weighs about 200 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a baby blue and white striped polo shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Montague or has information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

