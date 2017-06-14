Police: 'Knock and announce' search warrant turns up drugs, guns

A 'knock and announce' search warrant, sometimes referred to as a 'no-knock' warrant was used on Wednesday at a home on South Clay Street, according to a press release.

"In an effort to reduce crime and make the city safer for all residents, the Salisbury Police on Wednesday, June 14, executed a knock and announce search warrant at 812 S. Clay St," the release stated. "In an operation led by the Salisbury Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, the team had the suspect Demarco Antoine Oglesby in custody within minutes of entering the residence. Oglesby was located in an upstairs bedroom with a large butcher knife beside him. Officers successfully negotiated his surrender and served the search warrant without incident."

The warrant was to search the house for narcotics, weapons, and drug paraphernalia.

Officials said all officers and detectives involved in the search warrant had their body-worn cameras activated upon arrival and throughout the arrest of Oglesby.

"The department’s newly implemented threat assessment form was utilized, which provided the officers with valuable information regarding the potential circumstances of this case," the release stated. "As a result, officers were sent to Wiley Lash Head Start, located on S. MLK to notify them to lockdown the facility for the protection of the staff and the children. The lockdown lasted only minutes."

The search warrant yielded 41.5 grams of cocaine, 162.9 grams of marijuana, $236.00 in US cash, three electronic scales, a fully loaded .380 Ruger and .40 Taurus handgun, according to police.

One of the weapons was confirmed stolen from a home break-in in Statesville earlier this year.

An additional records search of Oglesby found that he was wanted in Montgomery County, Pa., for a probation/parole violation stemming from a 2013 statutory sexual assault charge.

Oglesby also had two failure to appear warrants for possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and resist, delay and obstruct from December 2016 in Salisbury.

As a result of Wednesday's search warrant, he has been charged with maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of selling narcotics, possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, sell of narcotics within 1000 feet of a daycare facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Oglesby had a total of 22 warrants or charges brought against him and his bond was set at $470,000. This case is ongoing with additional arrest forthcoming.

Some in the community have called for police to suspend the use of such warrants following the incident involving Ferguson Laurent, Jr. Last week Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes announced a change in the policy regarding such warrants to say that they now would have to have his direct approval, or the direct approval of Deputy Chief Shon Barnes.

