Person stabbed to death in Union County

One person was killed in a stabbing in Union County Wednesday evening.

The incident happened before 7 p.m. on the 4800 block of Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road, just north of Wesley Chapel. Very few details have been made available, but deputies confirmed one person was killed.

The victim's name and age have not been released.

There is no word on what may have led to the stabbing or if anyone was taken into custody.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.