Person stabbed to death in Union County

A 'knock and announce' search warrant, sometimes referred to as a 'no-knock' warrant was used on Wednesday at a home on South Clay Street, according to a press release.More >>
A 'knock and announce' search warrant, sometimes referred to as a 'no-knock' warrant was used on Wednesday at a home on South Clay Street, according to a press release.More >>
The incident happened before 7 p.m. on the 4800 block of Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road, just north of Wesley Chapel.More >>
The incident happened before 7 p.m. on the 4800 block of Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road, just north of Wesley Chapel.More >>
The parent of a recent graduate of East Rowan High School wants to know why that school's former principal refused to let his son wear his Marine uniform at the recent graduation.More >>
The parent of a recent graduate of East Rowan High School wants to know why that school's former principal refused to let his son wear his Marine uniform at the recent graduation.More >>
Cotham wonders about the high schools don't have bands or choral groups perform at graduations. She is concerned students at those schools are missing out on opportunities.More >>
Cotham wonders about the high schools don't have bands or choral groups perform at graduations. She is concerned students at those schools are missing out on opportunities.More >>
Six months ago, NICU nurse Melissa Jordan wanted to do something special for a preemie patient preparing to go home after spending two months in the NICU.More >>
Six months ago, NICU nurse Melissa Jordan wanted to do something special for a preemie patient preparing to go home after spending two months in the NICU.More >>