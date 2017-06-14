Man stabbed, killed during dispute in Union County identified

Deputies have identified the man was killed in a stabbing that stemmed from an argument in Union County Wednesday evening as 32-year-old Steven Nicotera.

The incident happened before 6:15 p.m. at a home on the 4800 block of Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road, just north of Wesley Chapel. Deputies say a person was driving by when a man covered in blood flagged down them down and said another man had been stabbed.

The victim, who was found inside the home, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they believe the stabbing came during a dispute between Nicotera and another man. They did not give further details.

Officials so charges have been filed but that the investigation is ongoing.

