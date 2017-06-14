Man stabbed, killed during dispute in Union County

A man was killed in a stabbing that stemmed from an argument in Union County Wednesday evening, according to deputies.

The incident happened before 6:15 p.m. at a home on the 4800 block of Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road, just north of Wesley Chapel. Deputies say a person was driving by when a man covered in blood flagged down them down and said another man had been stabbed.

The victim, who was found inside the home, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they believe the stabbing came during a dispute between the victim and another man. They did not give further details.

Officials have not said if anyone was taken into custody.

No names have been released.

