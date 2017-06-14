Two teens charged, accused of leading police on chase in reported stolen vehicle

The two teenagers that were arrested in connection to a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen vehicle Wednesday have been identified.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police identified the two teens as 17-year-old Alfred Goodley and 18-year-old Harrison Hillman.

Around 4:18 p.m., officers got a call from a woman who said her gray Toyota Solara was taken at gunpoint by two men in the 1300 block of Sharon Road West in south Charlotte.

A short time later, police saw the vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop. A short pursuit ensued until the duo in the vehicle jumped out and tried to run away on foot on Alleghany Street in west Charlotte.

Both of the teens were taken into custody without incident.

Goodley was charged with common law robbery and felony conspiracy. Hillman was charged with common law robbery, felony conspiracy and hit-and-run causing property damage.

