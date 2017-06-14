Two teens charged, accused of leading police on chase in reported stolen vehicle

Four people have been arrested and one is being sought for their involvement in a undercover drug operation in Lincoln County.More >>
Four people have been arrested and one is being sought for their involvement in a undercover drug operation in Lincoln County.More >>
One of the Capitol police officers who traded gunfire with the shooter in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning attended North Carolina Central University.More >>
One of the Capitol police officers who traded gunfire with the shooter in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning attended North Carolina Central University.More >>
Around 4:18 p.m. officers got a call from a woman who said her car was taken at gunpoint by two men on Sharon Road West. When police later spotted the car, the driver refused to stop.More >>
Around 4:18 p.m. officers got a call from a woman who said her car was taken at gunpoint by two men on Sharon Road West. When police later spotted the car, the driver refused to stop.More >>
Three people were arrested when deputies found a "one pot meth lab" in a car during a traffic stop in Lincolnton Wednesday morning.More >>
Three people were arrested when deputies found a "one pot meth lab" in a car during a traffic stop in Lincolnton Wednesday morning.More >>
Crews intend to close the intersection for two months beginning on June 23. Drivers will still have access to businesses.More >>
Crews intend to close the intersection for two months beginning on June 23. Drivers will still have access to businesses.More >>