Two in custody following police pursuit of reported stolen vehicle

Two people were taken into custody Wednesday after a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.

Around 4:18 p.m. officers got a call from a woman who said her gray Toyota Solara was taken at gunpoint by two men on the 1300 block of Sharon Road West in south Charlotte.

A short time later, police saw the vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop. A short pursuit ensued until the duo in the vehicle jumped out and tried to run away on foot on Alleghany Street in west Charlotte.

Both were taken into custody without incident.

No names or possible charges have been released.

